Dean is back and ready to play his part

Scarborough Athletic's Luke Dean can't wait to get back into the action this weekend having hopefully shaken off his injury hoodoo.

The midfielder has struggled for much of the season with a meniscus problem in his knee, but over the past few weeks he has been ruled out by a heel issue.

Despite his ailments, Dean has been a key figure in the Boro side this season, playing 30 games and helping to push the club up to third in the table.

He is now planning to finish the job and power them to the main goal of promotion.

"I've been struggling with my knee all season, but I've had a couple of injections in that now and it feels fine," Dean said.

"The problem has been my heel. I landed funnily on it and jarred it, since then I've struggled to walk on it.

"I had a fitness test at Bamber Bridge a couple of weeks ago, but it still didn't feel right.

"I've rested it since then and now it feels a lot better. I'm going to give five-a-side a go tonight and after that I'm looking forward to getting back out there for Scarborough Athletic again.

"It has been horrible being out, you just miss playing so much, so I'm delighted to be back again.

"I'll have to knuckle down because the lads have done well since I've been out. Hopefully I'll get my chance and take it with both hands."

Dean feels that if Boro continue to pick up the points in a big two months then they won't be far away at the end of the season.

He added: "It is a massive two months and we do stand a great chance of achieving what we want to achieve.

"Everyone is up for it, in what is one of the best changing rooms I've ever been in.

"Saturday wasn't the best, but Hyde and Bamber Bridge slipped up the other night. We just have to keep picking up the points."

Having missed Wednesday night's North Riding FA Senior Cup semi win at Thornaby, Dean is now looking forward to the big final.

"It is always good to get into a final and we're all really looking forward to it," he said.

"Hopefully, if we can manage to gain promotion, that will be the icing on the cake."