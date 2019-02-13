Dean’s Garden Centre raises record-breaking amount for MacMillan Cancer Support

Family run Dean’s Garden Centre, based in York and Scarborough, has raised a life-changing amount of £29,903.70 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dean’s Garden Centre chose Macmillan Cancer Support as their 2018 Charity of the Year and throughout the year held numerous fundraising activities, competitions, merchandise, cash collections and donations from the Partners themselves.

Sarah Child, local Fundraising Manager for Macmillan Cancer Support said “We are truly amazed at this wonderful donation, which is enough to fund a Macmillan nurse for more than six months, helping cancer patients right here in York and Scarborough, live life as fully as they can.

“A huge thank you to everyone at Dean’s Garden Centre for their dedication to raising funds throughout the year and to their customers for their generosity.”

Laura Dean, Charity Co-ordinator at Dean’s Garden Centre, said: “Macmillan has a special place in our employees’ and customers’ hearts, which is clear from the amount raised.

“This is the most we have ever raised for a charity partner and we are delighted that it will make such a difference locally.”

Dean’s is a family-run garden centre that has been serving gardeners in North Yorkshire and the surrounding areas for more than 50 years.

Macmillan is the UK’s leading cancer supporter charity giving personal, one-to-one care and support to thousands of people every day.