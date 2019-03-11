Decision due on Scarborough restaurant/bistro Jam Jar planned for Victoria Road; objector fears noise and other disturbance

Scarborough councillors will decide tomorrow whether to grant an alcohol licence to a bistro on a popular town centre street.

Stuart Mawer and Matthew Sample have applied for a premises licence from Scarborough Borough Council to open the Jam Jar at 47 Victoria Road.

The building was previously home to Van Ryans Express and is situated next door to the Spa pub.

In the application, the pair state that they intend to open the premises from 8am until 11pm seven days a week, with alcohol being sold for consumption on and off the premises from 10.30am until 10.30pm.

They have also volunteered a number of conditions, stating: “The premises shall operate as a restaurant/bistro and not as a bar or vertical drinking establishment.

“There shall be a minimum number of 20 covers at all times the premises is open to the public [and] there will be a maximum number of three tables and six chairs available in the outside area.

“The outside area will be defined by a cafe style barrier.

“Any kegs used for the provision of alcohol shall be incorporated within a self-contained portable bar unit and there shall be no more than four varieties of alcoholic drink available for service from the unit.”

It adds that the designated premises supervisor will be Mr Sample.

A member of the public has objected to the application which means a Scarborough Council licensing sub-committee will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide whether to grant the application.

In a report to go before the councillors it lists the reasons given for the objection as: “Concerns over increased noise disturbance, the area already suffers from antisocial behaviour including regular smashed windows, fighting in the street and noise and concerns over public safety.”

The options open to the councillors include granting the application as requested, modifying the conditions or refusing the request.