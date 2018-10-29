Decision to scrap free winter parking called in by councillors

A decision to scrap free winter parking in a number of Scarborough borough’s seafront locations has been called in by concerned councillors.

Earlier this month, Scarborough Council’s cabinet voted to bring in a residents “virtual” parking permit, which would give people living in the borough a cheaper rate of payment in car parks.

To offset the cost of the scheme the price for visitors will go up and a free winter parking scheme, which includes a number of seafront locations, will now cost £1 for 24 hours parking between November and the end of February.

However, Independent councillor Janet Jefferson and four of her fellow group members, have called in the decision. The council’s overview and scrutiny board will be asked to examine the cabinet’s decision

Cllr Jefferson said the new scheme was “confusing” and pointed to the fact that half of Scarborough’s seafront would be free in winter whilst the other half would now be charged.

She said: “The first thing is that we do not know what is going to happen this year.

“The cabinet decision said the new charges would start in January 2019, so does that mean there will be free winter parking from November then it would stop in January?”

Cllr Jefferson is asking the council to implement the free winter parking for its full period this year.

Originally, the council was going to charge £10 to give residents a physical parking permit for the scheme but, after taking further advice, it decided to implement the “virtual” ticket which would incur no cost.

Cllr Jefferson, in her call-in, states that the rise in costs for visitors should cover the cost of the scheme and the winter parking charge should not be needed.

She also points out that due to the nature of Scarborough’s seafront some areas will incur the new charge, whilst some will not.

Marine Drive, managed by Scarborough Borough Council, is currently free in the winter but will cost £1 if the new charges come in.

However, when Marine Drive becomes Royal Albert Drive parking control switches to North Yorkshire County Council, which will not be charging in winter.

She added: “Unless it is very clear people may not know where one zone ends and another begins.

“This will lead to increased confusion and, probably, increased enforcement.”

The council’s overview and scrutiny board will meet on Wednesday (31st) but the parking call-in will not be discussed.

Instead, a meeting will be arranged at a later date to discuss the matter.

