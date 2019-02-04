Demolished shop in Scarborough town centre could be turned into houses and flats

New homes and flats could be built on the site of a demolished shop in Scarborough’s town centre.

Applicant Ralph Dixon Properties has submitted an application to Scarborough Borough Council to build four houses and three flats at 133 Victoria Road.

New homes and flats could be built at 133 Victoria Road. Picture from Google.

The site, which previously housed a workshop, store and retail premises was knocked down in 2017, in part due to subsidence being found beneath the building.

The new application states that, if permission is granted, the site will be made up of two three-bedroom townhouses with a small yard accessed from Victoria Road, three one-bedroom flats accessed from Belle Vue Street and two three-bedroom townhouses also accessed from Belle Vue Street.

The application notes that “there was no scope” for the building to be used again for retail premises.

It adds: “Other retail premises in the area are also being converted to residential use so this appears to be the best use for the site.

“The other major reason for the demolition was that the original house which formed part of the original grouping was suffering from subsidence.”

The plans are now out to consultation.