Demolition starts on Scarborough's Futurist theatre

The day has finally arrived.

At noon today, the demolition of the Futurist theatre started.

By Richard Ponter

The building which once hosted the Beatles and the Rolling Stones is coming down.

The section of the building which housed former Mermaid pub has been knocked to the ground by contractors Willmott Dixon.

The building is being demolished at a cost to the taxpayer which now stands at more than £4.2m.

Once the theatre has gone the site is earmarked to become the home of a new Flamingo Land attraction, Flamingo Land Coast.

Preparations for the demolition have been taking place over recent months, with asbestos and the facade removed.

A large section of scaffolding and tenting has also been erected to catch the debris.

