Details confirmed for Scarborough Athletic's cup clash with York City

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed the details of their North Riding FA Senior Cup semi-final clash with York City.

The game, which takes place on Tuesday March 5, will be segregated after conversations with York City and North Yorkshire Police.

Home supporters should note that there will be no access to the Flamingo Land Stadium via the Swimming Pool End turnstiles as this will be designated for away supporters only.

Boro fans should enter via the turnstiles located at the Boro Gates end of the Ground.

Turnstiles will open from 6.30pm for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Admission will be charged at £8 for adults and £4 for concessions.

Concessions are fans aged 12-16, supporters aged over 65 or students and Armed Forces Servicemen or Veterans.

Children aged 11 and under will be free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult,

The winner of this derby fixture will play either Middlesbrough Under-23s or Marske United in the North Riding Senior Cup final.

