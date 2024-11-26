Details of Scarborough Spa Orchestra's New Year's Day concert revealed

Scarborough Spa Orchestra will play a New Year's Day concert

A Viennese whirl is a delicious biscuit – but the real whirls take place in the ballrooms of Vienna and are the graceful movements of the dancers as they move around the floor to the lively tunes of a famous family – and Scarborough is set to celebrate that.

They were the Strauss family of composers and conductors comprising Johann the father and his three sons Josef, Eduard and the most famous of them all, Johann Strauss II, the Waltz King.

Johann Strauss and his Orchestra toured the world, so it's no surprise that their music is popular all-round the planet.

In 1838, he played 79 concerts in London before embarking on a six-week tour of England, Scotland, and Ireland.

A world-wide tradition now has it that New Year's Day is the time to celebrate Viennese music.

Major orchestras on every continent will play a popular programme of music featuring the Strauss waltzes and polkas together with other well-known pieces by composers who found fame and fortune in Vienna.

Scarborough is no exception. At 3pm on January 1 in the Spa Grand Hall, the Scarborough Spa Orchestra will continue its traditional New Year's Day concert with the familiar strains of the Blue Danube Waltz.

More whirling waltzes will follow, interspersed with famous polkas such as Thunder and Lightning and more gentle pieces, including two items specially orchestrated for the occasion by the orchestra’s musical director Paul Laidlaw.

With the accent on good tunes, the afternoon ends with more great melodies from Franz Lehar's The Merry Widow.

The perfect way to round off the New Year celebrations, this is always a big crowd-puller and tickets are now on sale.

Seasonal celebrations start at the Spa with pantomime Cinderella with the cast led by The Chase star Anne Hegerty in the role of Fairy Godmother. It runs from Saturday, December 7 until New Year’s Day.

Scarborough Theatre Company presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas from Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22.

Scarborough's Magic Mike’s Christmas show is on Christmas Eve at 2pm.

Tickets for all shows on 01723 376774.