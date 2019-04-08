Detectives launch assault and burglary investigation in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a woman reported being assaulted in her home and burgled.

A disturbance related to the incident happened on a pelican crossing near Wilkinsons Flats on Scalby Road and detectives are appealing for anyone who saw it or has dashcam footage to get in touch.

The burglary happened at Scalby Road, Scarborough, at around 9.40pm on Thursday April 4 and the woman, who is in her 50's, suffered minor injuries.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, have been arrested and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Scarborough CID.

You can also email CIDScarborough&Ryedale@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190060675.