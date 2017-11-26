Diane scoops gold standard

A commitment to offering her customers the best possible travel advice has paid off for local agent Diane Breton who has been awarded Gold status by her company Travel Counsellors.

Travel Counsellors has over 1,100 agents. However, Diane is one of a select few to have been awarded Gold status.

Diane said: “I love my job and it’s great to be recognised by my company for all my hard work.

“I always try to give my customers the best possible service which means that once people book with me they rarely go back to the high street.”

Diane can use the company’s award winning technology to search through hundreds of suppliers in a matter of minutes to find the best options.

To speak to Diane about your travel requirements email diane.breton@travelcounsellorscom or call 01723 376311.