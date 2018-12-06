Dining Out - Chapel House Hotel and Restaurant, Ramshill

The Chapel House Hotel and Restaurant, Ramshill, Scarborough

Renovated and rejuvenated, the Chapel House Hotel and Restaurant is a haven of calm and relaxation.

The Chapel House Restaurant . pic Richard Ponter

The restoration of the former chapel has been lovingly and carefully done be Mica and Andrew Wyatt.

Many of the original features remain and the new furniture – wood and leather – is perfectly in keeping with their surroundings.

The attention to detail extends to the dining experience from the warm greeting to the hospitality to linger over coffee in the bar after a meal.

While we looked at the menu, bread, butter and olives were offered, accepted and devoured.

It was an unexpected, welcome and lovely touch.

The menu is not extensive – four main courses are on offer – but they are perfectly executed and cooked to order.

From the starters on offer I chose the mini crab cakes with sweet chilli mayo and chimichurri dressing (£7.50).

Three balls stuffed with crab wrapped in crispy breadcrumbs arrived with two dips and accompanying leaf salad.

It would have served as a main course.

It was also tasty, tangy and crispily delicious.

My dining companion Helen opted for Southern fried chicken goujons with garlic mayonnaise – minus the garlic – £7.

For mains, the damp foggy night dictated lamb hotpot, £18.

This was served with home-made Yorkshire pudding, carrots, red cabbage and cauliflower.

The stew of chunky, peppery onions and melt-in-themouth lamb in a rich, thick gravy was topped with wafer thin, crisp potato. It was divine.

Helen chose luxurious Chapel House fish pie, topped with creamy mash potato and melted cheese, served with a medley of vegetables and a wedge of home-made bread (£16).

It was devoured to the pattern on the plate.

Lemon tart was dessert of choice and creme brulee (both £5.50) was Helen’s.

Both desserts were rich and decadent.

With wine our bill came to just over £55.

The ambience was perfect and the meal delicious.