Dining Out - Chapel House Hotel and Restaurant, Ramshill

The Chapel House Hotel and Restaurant, Ramshill, Scarborough
Renovated and rejuvenated, the Chapel House Hotel and Restaurant is a haven of calm and relaxation.
The restoration of the former chapel has been lovingly and carefully done be Mica and Andrew Wyatt.
Many of the original features remain and the new furniture – wood and leather – is perfectly in keeping with their surroundings.
The attention to detail extends to the dining experience from the warm greeting to the hospitality to linger over coffee in the bar after a meal.
While we looked at the menu, bread, butter and olives were offered, accepted and devoured.
It was an unexpected, welcome and lovely touch.
The menu is not extensive – four main courses are on offer – but they are perfectly executed and cooked to order.
From the starters on offer I chose the mini crab cakes with sweet chilli mayo and chimichurri dressing (£7.50).
Three balls stuffed with crab wrapped in crispy breadcrumbs arrived with two dips and accompanying leaf salad.
It would have served as a main course.
It was also tasty, tangy and crispily delicious.
My dining companion Helen opted for Southern fried chicken goujons with garlic mayonnaise – minus the garlic – £7.
For mains, the damp foggy night dictated lamb hotpot, £18.
This was served with home-made Yorkshire pudding, carrots, red cabbage and cauliflower.
The stew of chunky, peppery onions and melt-in-themouth lamb in a rich, thick gravy was topped with wafer thin, crisp potato. It was divine.
Helen chose luxurious Chapel House fish pie, topped with creamy mash potato and melted cheese, served with a medley of vegetables and a wedge of home-made bread (£16).
It was devoured to the pattern on the plate.
Lemon tart was dessert of choice and creme brulee (both £5.50) was Helen’s.
Both desserts were rich and decadent.
With wine our bill came to just over £55.
The ambience was perfect and the meal delicious.