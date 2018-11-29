Dining Out review - Palm Court Hotel ‘a peaceful oasis’

Palm Court Hotel, Scarborough

Calm and classic, the lounge of the Palm Court Hotel is an oasis of peace in the hustle and bustle of a shopping centre on a Saturday in the run-up to Christmas.

Open daily from 10am to 8.30pm, it serves, brunch, morning coffee, lie bites, lunch, afternoon tea and supper.

Me and my mum headed there, laden down with shopping bags and fed up with pushing and shovving, for brunch-lunch.

Attracted by the crumpet menu my mum chose poached eggs with crispy bacon, £5.60. Two crumpets topped with well-done bacon and perfectly poached eggs duly arrived.

I chose honey-glazed Yorshire ham and English mustard sandwiches on white, served with coleslaw and home-cooked crisps, £6.50.

There is also a choice of hot sandwiches including baguettes and lite bites.

More substantial meals include Palm Court burger –

served with bacon andcheese, hand cut chips and homemade coleslaw,£11.95.

Large deep fried haddock

with home cut chips, mushy peas andhomemade tartare sauce, £12.95.

The atmosphere in the lounge – a range of sofas and comfy chairs arranged around dinner or coffee tavles – is always relaxed. Soft, easy listening music is played and the staff, always, polite, never rush the customers.

Afternoon teas – now popular country-wide – take on a festive flavour from Saturday until December 31.

Served d aily from noon to 5pm, this will consist of aselection of festive ribbon sandwiches – including local bronzed turkey, stuffing and cranberry and roast beef with horseradish – and homemade cranberry scones served with homemade jam and clotted cream

Accompanying these willl be an dvocaat shot; Black Forest shot; chocolate brownie with Santa strawberry hat; boozy cherry yuletide log; festive shortbread; snowman marshmallow; Baileys cream-filled meringue; festive macaroons; Christmas cake and a choice of Yorkshire Tea or cafetiere of coffee.

The Palm Court also has a restaurant.