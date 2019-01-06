Disability forum launches purple pledge campaign

The Yorkshire Coast and Ryedale Disability Forum (YCRDF) is calling on local businesses to make a pledge to improve access for people with disabilities in partnership with the Forum and Discover Yorkshire Coast.

Nearly one in every five people in the UK has a disability or impairment, and over half of households have a link with someone with a disability. Their collective spending power – the Purple Pound – is worth £249 billion to the UK economy.

However, only 16% of the accommodation providers listed on the Discover Yorkshire Coast website say they are accessible, only 29% of food and drink establishments are accessible and only 51% of attractions are accessible.

Bridget Hardy, chair of YCRDF, said: “We know there is work to be done, but the benefits to people and businesses will be significant. With 18% of tourist visits made by disabled people spending £12 billion there are huge benefits for businesses.

“YCRDF and Discover Yorkshire Coast are keen to work with businesses to show that often it’s the small changes that make the biggest difference. Simple things like better signage or a bell outside a business to ask for help can significantly increase accessibility and simplest of all is telling people what you offer online. 95% of disabled people look online before making a visit and 86% will visit somewhere if there is information about accessibility available.”