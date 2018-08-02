Discover Atkinson Grimshaw’s home in three-mile Scarborough walk

Discover the famous artist Atkinson Grimshaw’s home; Scarborough Castle; the old town and harbour, and a tunny fish on this glorious three-mile walk.

Yes, it has its ups and downs but presents superb views. Make your way to the junction of St Thomas Street with Castle Road. Here, turn right up Castle Road to reach St Mary’s Church and available parking nearby.

Tunny, which is installed on Scarborough's East Pier.

Start where you see Mulgrave Place to the left and Church Lane to the right. First, deviate left along Mulgrave Place to discover ‘Castle by the Sea’, bearing a plaque. It was when John Atkinson Grimshaw was at his most prosperous that he built the Castle by the Sea. His paintings are mysterious and gorgeous. He was very interested in the effects of light, and this made his paintings most compelling.

Return to your starting point, and over the wall of the small car park, you’ll discover the burial place of Anne Bronte, who died in lodgings on St Nicholas Cliff in 1849 when only 29.

Walk up to the castle’s entrance gate. Take the path immediately to the right of the gateway as signed to Royal Albert Park and North Bay alongside castle walling.

Descend steps to a sign, and stop to admire the North Bay view. Next, ascend those steps you see to the right of the post. Admire unfolding scenes of the harbour, Scarborough’s old town and more distant views beyond the South Bay. Your sandy footpath, complete with about five seats, descends broad steps seawards.

Reaching a viewing platform, identify places of interest and continue the downward trek to a sign. Here, go left as signed: Old Town, Harbour and Sands. After about 20 paces to a seat, turn right along a hedged footpath. Meeting aTarmacadam footpath, turn left to negotiate railed steps down to Luna Park, with all the fun of the fair.

To your left is the old Toll House, where tolls used to be collected for the Marine Drive. It’s now used as a coastguard station. Cross the road to the stalls just to the left of the big wheel.

Now ascend steps near Shell Shack, and walk onto the sea wall, ie East Pier.

The East Pier was constructed about 260 years ago. Look out over the North Sea which was once called the German Ocean.

Huge tunny fish used to be caught in these waters and landed on East Pier. See the stainless steel sculpture symbolising tunny fishing, and created by sculptor Ray Lonsdale. Read the information plaque on the sea wall regarding this sculpture.

In the corner near the rails is a handsome painting: ‘Scarborough from the Sea’, 1867 presented by Scarborough and District Civic Society. It was painted by John Wilson Carmichael, a landscape, architectural and marine artist. It’s said he managed to make it look like Venice. Read about Carmichael’s life and death in Scarborough. His grave is in Dean Road cemetery.

Return to Sandside by the harbour, and past an older pier named Vincent’s Pier, after the designer and engineer, William Vincent.

At the far end is the lighthouse. At night it signals to boats when the tide is sufficiently high for them to enter the harbour. You’ll also discover Scarborough Yacht Club, a Vickers cannon, and on a tall post, the ‘Diving Belle’ sculpture placed here by the Civic Society. It symbolises Scarborough’s claim to being the first seaside resort in Britain.

Continue along Sandside, but only as far as the Golden Ball pub. Immediately beyond, turn right alongside Bamford’s Cafe. Cross Quay Street and take the ascending steps to the left of the grassed bank as signed: Castle, North Bay and Old Town.

You’re now climbing the Long Greece Steps which would have been used to take provisions from ships straight up to the castle. At the top of the steps, cross Burr Bank and go straight forward to pass Princess Street (left) and Castle Gardens (right).

Continue your ascent up Castle Gate. Passing the end of Longwestgate, Castle Crescent and Garden Close, round the steep bend you enter Paradise.

Passing HM Coastguard Rescue Station (right) you’ll see to your left Paradise House, Home of Local Fishing Families from 1690, and Graham School Sea Training 1918-1973.

Ahead is Church Lane, between St Mary’s Parish Church and the church’s car park.

Turn right off Paradise up Church Lane to rejoin Castle Road. Now go left towards the town, unless you wish to visit Scarborough Castle.

Continue along Castle Road, which returns you to the junction of St Thomas Street and Castle Road from where your walk may have started.

Distance: About 3 miles, but several ascents and descents.

Refreshment: Plenty of refreshment stops near the harbour and along Castle Road. Cafe 82 sells home-made cakes and scones nearby.