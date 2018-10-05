Discover career opportunities at Scarborough's Science and Engineering Week

Scarborough Science and Engineering Week takes place next week.

The three-day employer-led event will give students the chance to see displays and demonstrations in the hope of sparking an interest in engineering.

It takes place at Scarborough Spa from October 9 to 11 and more than 3,000 young people from local schools will be able to discover career and study opportunities.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the event will be open 9am-4pm for pre-registered schools.

On Tuesday families are invited to attend the free careers evening, 4.30 until 6.30pm.

A spokesman for the Business Ambassadors said: “We are delighted to invite families to attend the free session so that parents can see for themselves the fantastic and rewarding career opportunities available for young people in a huge range of options.”

The event features as part of The Year in Engineering initiative set up by the Government which celebrates the wonder of engineering.

Now in its ninth year, the non-profit event is still committed to bringing Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths to life for young people.

Discover career paths available

In previous years schools have praised the event for its diversity

A spokesperson from Scalby School said: “The students thoroughly enjoyed learning about the different aspects and careers for engineering with either taking part or interacting with staff from the various companies, colleges and universities involved. This was an excellent opportunity for students to discover different career paths available to them and the vast diversity that is encompassed by engineering.”

A student from St Augustine’s said: “It totally broadened my horizons.”