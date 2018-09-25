Disruption expected on the A64 as three weekend closures near Malton are announced

Motorists travelling on the A64 are expected to face disruption in the coming months as three weekend closures have been scheduled to allow maintenance road works to take place.

Essential works to resurface the road between Crambeck and Low Hutton, near Malton are taking place from Friday, 19 to Monday, 22 October and in November from Friday, 9 to Monday, 12 and from Friday, 16 to Monday 19.

The Musley Bank eastbound exit slip road will also be closed from Friday, 12 to Monday, 15 October.

During these weekends closures, which will be in place from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday, workers will dig to depths of between 30cm and 80cm to replace the concrete base which makes up the foundation of the road.

Chris Dunn, Project Manager for Highways Englad, said: “We understand that closing the A64 for three weekends will cause disruption for motorists. We have looked at other ways to carry out this work but due to the depth of the repairs needed we need to close the road for the safety of drivers and the workforce.

“We have tried to work around major local events we are aware of such as the Pickering War Weekend and school holidays whilst also avoiding the summer months when we know traffic levels are at their peak along the A64.

“While we have it closed we are planning to carry out as much work as possible such as renewing road marking, vegetation clearance and grass cutting to minimise any closures going forward. I would advise drivers to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time during these closures accordingly.”

Minor associated work started on Monday, 17 September whereas safety improvements at Crambeck, which will include pedestrian refuges, signage and potential speed cameras, are planned to start in 2019.

The resurfacing works, part of a £1.4 million scheme, are expected to be completed this winter.