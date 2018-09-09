Distillery launches maturing malt as limited edition

The team at Yorkshire’s first malt whisky distillery has launched the third of its Distillery Projects ahead of the first bottling of its premium single malt whisky in 2019.

Spirit of Yorkshire’s Distillery Projects 003 is a limited edition maturing malt and offers a taste of the maturing casks at the Hunmanby site.

Spirit of Yorkshire whisky director Joe Clark said: “The Distillery Projects series evolved from positive feedback to samples of the maturing malt that visitors enjoyed when touring the distillery.

“Originally, I wanted to focus on our Bourbon cask matured spirit for DP003, but after discovering an incredible PX Sherry cask filled in November 2016, the release moved in a different direction.

“Overall, 003 comes in richer and fuller than 002, but less spicy and wood driven than 001.”

The Distillery Projects 003, 46% ABV, is limited to 2,000 individually numbered 70cl bottles. The release is priced at £39.95 and can be pre-ordered through the website (www.spiritofyorkshire.com) or from the distillery shop.