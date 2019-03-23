Distinctive mountain bike stolen in Scarborough - have you seen it ?

Have you seen this distinctive mountain bike, which has been stolen ?

If so, Scarborough Police would like to hear from you.

They are asking for help and information that could lead to the return of the bike, stolen on Friday 22 March at about 1.30pm from Coldyhill Lane, Scarborough.

The bike is a blue Cube men’s mountain bike, and is a very distinctive colour combination and design.

If you can help email any information to PC John Axcell on john.axcell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting ref: 12190051836