Distressed man rescued at Filey cliff

Police, coastguard and ambulance teams came to the rescue of a distressed man who had fallen down a cliff at Filey.

The incident took place just after 4am today (Wednesday) near Filey Country Park.

The man was found half way down the cliff by police officers at 4.36am. He was conscious and breathing but had suffered a hip injury.

The coastguard team were able to extract him on a stretcher about 20 metres up from the shoreline. He was taken by ambulance to Hull Hospital.

The man is in a stable condition and is receiving treatment and support.