Diversions on A170 from Scarborough to Thirsk due to planned maintenance works

Motorists travelling on the A170 Scarborough to Thirsk road this week will face diversions due to Sutton Bank being closed for maintenance work.

The closure will operate from today (Monday 9 September) for a week to allow inspections to the rock face to be carried out.

The landmark is being checked to make sure it remains structurally safe said County Cllr Don Mackenzie, NYCC executive member for highways.

He added that diversion routes would be signposted.

Osgodby Lane, south of the A170, will also be closed at its junction with the A170 and as such there will be no access to or from the A170 for Osgodby Lane residents.

Access to homes on Sutton Bank will be maintained whenever possible. However, due to the nature of the works there may be times when access will be restricted.

A diversion route will be signposted along the caravan route through Ampleforth and Coxwold for the duration of the closure.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “Every effort will be made to ensure the work is completed as soon as possible and that any disruption is kept to a minimum.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience and would request your co-operation to help ensure an efficiently and safely executed project.”

Councillor Gareth Dadd, who represents the Thirsk division, said: “Sutton Bank is a key strategic route so these annual works are vital to ensure its long term future.

"I would urge drivers to comply with any instructions issued by the traffic management operatives and to take extra care while within the works area.”

If you require any special access during the works period, contact the County Council on 01609 780780.