Do you have the best beard in Scarborough?

From a goatee to a badger beard, enthusiasts can show off their facial hair at Yorkshire Beard Days event this weekend.

This year there is a range of new activities and for the first time bearded organisers have joined with the town’s barbers to provide cuts and trims.

Funds raised will go to Prostate Cancer UK but the winners will be able to pick their own charity to benefit too.

The top three beards will get wooden trophies made by the Robotic Woodsmith.

Since 2012, when the event celebrating all facial hair began, beards have grown in popularity.

Organiser Anthony Springall, who is also the town’s artisan cake-designer, said: “It’s gained cult status. When I first started it, beards were more frowned upon but now they’re more of a fashion item.”

The event will take place in the Grand Hotel on Sunday March 11 and Monday March 12, with live music will be generously provided by Bearded Musicians throughout the day.

The event falls on Mother’s Day and Anthony said: “Come along and get yourself smartened up and make an effort for your mum this year!”

Women have taken part since the first event at the Spa, donning fake beards or making their own.

This year in addition to all of the beard competition there will be a category for resident’s canine best friends. The Dog with Beard category is a first for the 2018 event and the winners will be awarded with a rosette.

There will be a range of categories for bearded enthusiasts to take part in including designer stubble, goatee, musketeer, full beard freestyle and this year’s new category the badger beard which must be two different colours.

The winner of the best beard and best barber competition will each win 100 bottles of beer from Scarborough Brewery.

There will also be false beard competitions and a drawing competition for children where they could win a signed book.