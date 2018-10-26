Doctor orders Russell Watson to stop show: new date announced for Spa

Russell Watson’s show at Scarborough Spa next week has been postponed due to doctor’s orders.

The ‘Canzoni d’Amore’ tour was set to visit The Grand Hall on Wednesday October 31 but due to Russell suffering from a throat infection the Scarborough show is one of many shows over the next fortnight that has been postponed until later in the year.

He will now visit the Spa on Wednesday December 19. Original tickets remain valid.

The official statement from Russell’s team said: “Under his doctor’s orders, due to a throat infection, Russell Watson’s proposed concert at Scarborough Spa has been re-scheduled to Wednesday 19th December 2018 at the same venue. All tickets remain valid for the new date.”

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date please contact your ticket point of sale for a refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We wish Russell a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming bookers to the venue on the revised date this coming December,” said a Spa spokesman

Scarborough Spa’s box office can be contacted on (01723) 821888 or spaboxoffice@siv.org.uk