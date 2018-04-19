Dog beach ban returns next month in Whitby and Scarborough

The seasonal ban of dogs on beaches in Whitby and Scarborough will be returning next month.

The bans include Whitby’s West Cliff beach, Sandsend beach and Scarborough’s North and South Bays.

They run from May 1 through to September 30, with anyone breaching the bans facing a hefty fine.

Some beaches, such as Tate Hill in Whitby do not ban dogs, but pooches must be kept on leads at all times over the coming months.

Other areas of Whitby carry a year-round dog ban, these being: Whitby Cemetery, White Leys Playing Fields and Pannett Park.

Those who fail to comply with the space protection orders in place face a £75 fixed penalty fine if they are caught by a warden.