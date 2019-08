A dog has been rescued after falling off a cliff in Ravenscar.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked to assist Ravenscar Coastguard Rescue Team around 1.45pm on Monday August 26.

A rope rescue technician was lowered around 100ft to where the dog had landed - it was then recovered back up the cliff to the waiting owners.

While the dog didn't appear to have any injuries, the owners were advised to take it to a vet for a checkup.