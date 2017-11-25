Domestic abuse charity receives CiN funding share

Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS), the largest specialist domestic abuse service in Yorkshire, has launched a new programme of support for children living along the North Yorkshire coast and Ryedale funded by Children in Need.

As many as one in five children and young people have been impacted by domestic abuse. To tackle the issues arising from this, IDAS have developed Safer Futures, a programme of support to help children who have lived in a property where domestic abuse has taken place. This has been made possible with funding from Children in Need.

The service is available to young-people between the ages of six and 16 who have been affected by domestic abuse and may have fled to the area to escape and who are not living in a home where domestic abuse is occurring.

The programme aims to develop the young person’s resilience and keep them safe, as well as reinforcing positive relationships with their parent and siblings.

Carole Beetham, Children’s Worker for IDAS, said: “We provide a safe space for them to open up about their experiences and learn that it’s OK to talk.”

IDAS can accept referrals from schools, children’s centres, the Prevention Service and other organisations who may have concerns about a child. The team expect to support over 100 children in the first year.

Email IDAS on info@idas.org.uk for further information.