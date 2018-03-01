Domett determined to grab Heath win

Scarborough RUFC’s Kiwi winger Harry Domett insists they will go to promotion rivals Heath confident of a win.

The men from Silver Royd need to pick up a win after slipping up against Old Rishworthians last time out.

Domett said: “This is a massive game for our season, but every match is huge for us now, there are no easy games in Yorkshire One and we need to win all of our remaining fixtures.

“We know that if we turn up on the day we’ve got the ability to beat any team in the league it’s just a matter of everyone switching on and working hard for the 80 minutes.”

Domett admitted it was good to get a rest as they were without a fixture on Saturday.

Domett added: “At this stage of the season a lot of the lads are carrying niggles or injuries so a week off is nice to get the bodies back to 100%, the lads are still training hard and game fitness isn’t an issue at this part of the season.”

The pacy winger believes the promotion race will go right down to the wire as five sides chase the top two spots in Yorkshire One.

“It will absolutely go to the last game of the season,” he added.

“York are out ahead at the moment but they’ve still got some tough games and if they lose a couple then they’re right back in the mix.”