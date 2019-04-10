Donate eggs for SASH cause

North Yorkshire Law has announced SASH as its chosen charity for 2019.

Staff at the law firm are starting activities with an Easter egg collection for the young people that SASH supports.

Each member of staff has donated an egg and they are encouraging members of the public to do the same.

Anyone wishing to do so can make a donation of an Easter egg in the baskets that are in the reception areas of the law firms Scarborough and Whitby offices until Good Friday.

Megan Frederiksen, business development manager at North Yorkshire Law, said: “We chose SASH as our chosen charity for 2019 as we have seen a raise in young people becoming homeless in the Scarborough, Whitby and York areas.

“SASH does amazing work providing support for young people in need.”