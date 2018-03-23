Donations hope after church bell tower is repaired

A service was held at All Saints Church, Burythorpe, on Sunday (18 March) to celebrate the completion of repairs to the church bell tower.

The cost of the repairs came to around £20,000.

Because the situation was urgent, the Village Church Council could not wait to raise the necessary funds before starting work so had to obtain a loan from the Diocese of York.

The church council now has to repay the loan.

A spokesman said: “Donations from anyone who has a link with All Saints Church would be most welcome. We are grateful to Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust, All Churches Trust and the Garfield Weston Foundation for their grants.”