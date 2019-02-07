Doncaster too strong for Scarborough Athletic Under-15s

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s lost out by a 6-2 scoreline in their Junior Premier League clash at home to Doncaster Rovers.

Although Boro settled into the game well with some sustained possession and some free flowing football, they found themselves two goals down following breakaway efforts from Doncaster.

Boro replied when Joel Daniels cut inside from the left and struck what could be the goal of the season, curling home into the top corner.

This seemed to wake Doncaster up and they soon added two more goals to the score going in at half-time 4-1 up.

Boro came out after the break full of momentum and quickly added to there tally when they where awarded a free-kick on the left-hand edge of the box.

Riki-Lee Green stepped up and superbly fired the ball into the top corner leaving the Doncaster keeper no chance.

Boro had the momentum and pushed for more goals with both Josh Dolan and Daniels going close, before a severe hailstorm forced the players off the pitch to take cover.

When the players returned, Doncaster took advantage of the break and added a further two goals to the tally before the game was cut short due to the weather.

All of the other Boro junior teams were out of action due to the weather at the weekend, but many of them will return this coming weekend.

Scarborough Athletic Under-17s are at home to Kingstone Tigers on Sunday in the Hull League with the game kicking off at 2.20pm, meanwhile the Under-16s travel to Victoria Dock, their game starting at 12.30pm.

Boro’s Under-15s are on hosting duty when Elloughton Blackburn pay a visit for a 12.20pm kick-off.

The Under-13s are at home to Hessle Sporting Bombers, kicking off at 10.15am, with the Under-11s playing on the road at Hall Road Rangers.