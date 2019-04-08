Door and windows smashed in burglary at Scarborough primary school

A double-glazed door and a number of windows have been smashed during a burglary in a Scarborough primary school.

The incident happened around 11.30pm on Monday 1 April at Braeburn School, Eastfield, where offenders smashed a double-glazed door using a paving slab to enter the nursery of the school.

They made an untidy search of the nursery before making off prior to police arriving. Some of the nursery children’s work was also damaged.

North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, are appealing for information from anyone who was any suspicious activity around the school on the evening of April 1.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12190058692.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.