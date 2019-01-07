Double big-name announcement for April's Scarborough Sci-Fi convention

Sci-Fi Scarborough have announced two more guests for the popular convention next April in the shape of Ross O’Hennessy and the return of Netflix star Andrew Lee Potts.

Ross O'Hennessy, an actor best known for playing 'the Lord of Bones' in HBO's award winning series GAME OF THRONES. He is equally renowned for playing the blood thirsty character of 'Sir Locke’ in Kurt Sutter's medieval drama 'The Bastard Executioner'.

Andrew Lee Potts is an English actor and director. He is best known for his role as the quirky dinosaur hunting Connor Temple on 6 seasons of ITV’s British science fiction programme ‘Primeval’ and The Mad Hatter on the SyFy’s mini-series ‘Alice’.

He is now a veteran TV actor and has been in a catalogue of some of the best in British and American television. Series regular on the long-running programme ‘Ideal’ and channel 4’s ‘The Mill’.

Jackson appeared in in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Band Of Brothers’ and most recently, roles in the late Stan Lee’s ‘Lucky Man’ for Sky One and New Netflix original, the supernatural show ‘The Innocents’ with Guy Pearce.

Event co-organiser Steve Dickinson “It’s always so cool when you land a Game of Thrones guest and this is no exception, Ross is a big character for sure! Speaking of which, it’s fantastic that Andrew is returning to SFS, such a popular guest and awesome guy.”

For tickets visit www.scifiscarborough.co.uk or the venue www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or in person from the venue box office or Mojo’s Music Café on Victoria Rd, Scarborough with no booking fees. Tickets will also be available on the weekend at the event box office.

