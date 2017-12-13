Drink driver jailed after crashing into taxi

A 28-year-old man has been jailed for driving more than three times over the drink drive limit after he crashed into a taxi.

Danny Mulcahy of Wernbrook Street, Plumstead, Greenwich was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, disqualified from driving for 42 months and ordered to pay a victims surcharge of £115 when he appeared at York Magistrates Court on Monday 11 December.

He and pleaded guilty to two charges of drink driving

At 10.35pm on Friday 8 December 2017 Mulcahy drove his Renault Clio along Castle Road in Scarborough, when he collided with a taxi. The taxi driver contacted police and reported his manner of driving.

Police located Mulcahy on Raincliffe Avenue and he was initially arrested for failing to provide a sample of breath. He was taken to Scarborough Police Station where he was then breathalysed and returned a sample of 120 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – nearly three and a half times the legal limit.

Mulcahy was also dealt with at court for another drink driving charge. He had been arrested by Cleveland Police for the same offence on the November 25 in Moorsholm. On that occasion, Mulcahy provided a breath specimen of 115 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath when he was stopped driving his Renault Clio on the A171 at Gerrick Moor.

Speaking about the sentence Sergeant Andy Morton from the Roads Policing Group said : “To get behind the wheel and drive with this level of alcohol in your system is completely irresponsible and so dangerous, but to do it twice within a matter of days just beggars belief.

"It was just pure luck that Mulcahy did not cause any serious injury to any innocent road user or himself.

“I hope this case and the prison sentence handed to Mulcahy makes other drivers think about the seriousness of this offence and the severity you will be dealt with, once you are put in front of the courts.

“North Yorkshire Police are patrolling the roads and looking for the tell tale signs of drink and drug driving. We will target these drivers and we are 100% committed to getting them off the roads.”