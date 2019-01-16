Driver and his passengers 'extremely lucky' to walk away from Scarborough crash with minor injuries

A Scarborough police officer has described a driver and passengers as "extremely lucky" after single vehicle road traffic collision.

The crash occurred in the early hours of this morning, just after midnight, when a driver was heading down Reasty Hill towards Harwood Dale when he collided with a verge at the side of the carriageway.

The vehicle flipped onto its roof before sliding down a steep bank and hitting a tree, where it subsequently came to rest.

PC Liam Cromack said, "It is astonishing that nobody was killed or seriously injured in this collision. The driver and passengers in the vehicle are extremely lucky to walk away from this crash with just minor injuries.

"It could very easily have gone a different way. Please remember to drive to the conditions no matter how experienced you may be."

A spokesperson from Scarborough Police said: "All four occupants in the vehicle remarkably escaped with just minor cuts and bruises. They were all treated on scene by paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service before being transported to Scarborough Hospital for more thorough checks."

Scarborough police are also asking any witnesses to contact Liam at liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or dial 101, option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote log number 3 of 16 January 2019.