Driver arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis in Scarborough

A driver has been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs in Scarborough.

On Tuesday night, police received a call from a concerned member of the public who was travelling behind the vehicle reporting a very strong smell of cannabis coming from the car.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "When we got behind it, we agreed. The car was stopped and the driver admitted smoking cannabis."

The driver was arrested following a positive drug wipe. A blood sample has been obtained and will be sent for analysis.