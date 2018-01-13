Driver buys 20th car from Malton Volvo dealership

Ardent Volvo driver Keith Taylor has taken delivery of his 20th model from Malton dealership Ray Chapman Motors.

He has now clocked up 42 years as a customer there.

Mr Taylor’s first car from the Swedish manufacturer was a Volvo 144 bought in 1975 for just £1,865.

Mt Taylor said: “Throughout the 42 years I have been a customer I have received a flawless service which has always been courteous and efficient as well as friendly. I have not experienced such high levels of customer care elsewhere.”

Dealer principal Duncan Chapman said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome Keith to upgrade his Volvo every few years over the past two decades.”