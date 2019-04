A driver who reached speeds of over 100mph has been disqualified for six months and fined £486.

On January 11 North Yorkshire Police observed the motorcycle riding at excessive speed on the A64 near Malton.

A spokesperson said: "The rider overtook multiple vehicles including our unmarked car and was observed at almost double the 40mph limit through Sherburn and at over 100mph having left the village."

The rider pleaded guilty in court last week.