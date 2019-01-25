Driver disqualified after refusing to provide breath sample to North Yorkshire Police at primary school

A man has been disqualified from driving for 16 months and handed a fine of £500 after being stopped by police in September last year.

Ryedale Police contacted a member of North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group after seeing a a vehicle arriving at a primary school containing a passenger with a baby sat on her knee.

When the officer attended and spoke to the driver he noticed that "he smelled of intoxicants" and "refused to provide a breath sample."

The driver was arrested on September 19 2018.

After initially pleading not guilty, the driver changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial and was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £500.