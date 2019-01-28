Driver found to be over double the drink drive limit arrested at Alpamare Car Park, Scarborough

Two drivers were stopped after two police officers noticed they were "driving in a careless and anti-social manner."

The officers stopped the vehicles on Thursday evening at 11.30pm at Alpamare Car Park, Burniston Road and "both drivers were issued a section 59 warning for their careless driving."

One of the drivers was arrested after providing a specimen of breath over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

According to police, in custody "the driver provided an evidential sample of 80 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath which is over double the drink drive limit."

The individual has been charged to court.