Driver hits telegraph pole in Scarborough after getting confused by paddle controls of new BMW

A driver who confused the brake with the accelerator on his new BMW ended up crashing against a telegraph pole in Scarborough.

The single-vehicle collision happened this morning when a man driving a black BMW hit a telegraph post on Durham Place, behind The Albert pub at 8.41am.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "The driver said it was a new car with paddle controls and he mixed up the brake and accelerator.

"The fire service assisted at the scene along with North Yorkshire County Council's Highways. Northern Power Grid were called to repair the damaged telegraph pole."

No injuries were reported.