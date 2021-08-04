The white Peugeot was stopped by police on the A64. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

North Yorkshire Police stopped a white Peugeot convertible on the A64 which had a large red surfboard wedged in the rear seats.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Although we appreciate the ingenuity of the driver in managing to wedge his surf board into such a small car, it was completely insecure and extremely dangerous to himself and other road users.

"Please think carefully before transporting large items. Each year we attend numerous collisions involving items that have fallen off vehicles on our roads, some of which caused serious damage and injuries to innocent road users."