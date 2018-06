Almost 25 years to the day of the Holbeck Hall Hotel landslip a sinkhole has appeared not far from the site of the disaster.

Thankfully, this incident in Holbeck Road is much, much smaller that the landslip that claimed the hotel.

North Yorkshire Police has warned motorists to take care when driving in the road.