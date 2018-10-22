Drivers warned of resurfacing work in Scarborough's York Place this week

Road resurfacing in Scarborough town centre continues this week, with work on York Place due to begin today.

The resurfacing is being done before the winter weather arrives.There will be road closures and diversions in operation but pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained.

In York Place the resurfacing involves repairs to the concrete underneath the bitumen surface and joint treatment, it is expected the road will be closed until 26 October.

Last week work took place in Westborough, between Albemarle Crescent and Northway. The road was closed for three nights from 7pm to 2am.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie, said: “This is essential work and we are undertaking it now because we would be unable to do it once the winter weather sets in. Diversions will be clearly signposted during the work.’’

Councillor Janet Jefferson, who represents Castle ward, said: “Pedestrian access to businesses will be maintained during the work and we would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience while it is completed.’’