Driving ban and hefty fine for suspected drug driver from North Yorkshire

A suspected drug driver from North Yorkshire has been fined nearly £3,500 and banned from the road for more than two years.

Richard Raynor, 49, of Staithes, near Whitby, was arrested after driving his Audi S3 through a police road block as officers were dealing with an incident in Ryedale.

He was taken into custody at Scarborough Police Station but failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

Raynor was charged with failing to provide a specimen and pleaded guilty to the offence – which happened on June 14 – when he appeared before magistrates in Scarborough earlier this week.

Raynor, who works as a builders’ merchant, was given a 28-month driving ban and fined £3,455.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said: “We’re seeing an increase in the number of people who fail to provide a specimen after they’ve been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving.

“It’s possible that some drivers think that behaving like this will somehow give them a ‘get out of jail free’ card.

“But both the police and the courts take a dim view of people who fail to provide. In this case, magistrates have imposed a very significant fine and a lengthy driving ban, which should serve as a very stark warning to other motorists.

“If you’re arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving, refusing to co-operate only makes things worse in the long run.”