Drug and firearms arrests as police swoop on address in Scarborough

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug and firearms offences in Scarborough.

Police swooped on an address on Cooks Row in the town centre just after midday on Wednesday following a tip-off.

They found a quantity of what are believed to be controlled drugs as well as an unlicensed firearm.

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Scarborough, and a 21-year-old man from Lincolnshire were arrested on suspicion of drug, firearms and Proceeds of Crime Act offences.

They have since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

North Yorkshire Police said the officers who made the arrests were scheduled to be on duty at the ongoing Kirby Misperton anti-fracking protests but ended up being redeployed due to the “safe and peaceful” nature of the campaigning activity at the site.