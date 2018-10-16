Drug-dealer Harry Lomax jailed for stabbing Scarborough victim with hunting knife

A violent “County Lines” drug-dealer operating in Scarborough has been sent to prison for 15 and a half years for causing life-threatening injuries with a Rambo-style hunting knife.

Harry Lomax, 22, from Liverpool, carried out the attack on Ramshill Road at 10.20pm on 22 February 2018.

The victim, a 29-year-old local man, suffered five stab wounds to his body which required emergency treatment at Hull Royal Infirmary.

He is now recovering following the ordeal.

Lomax fled the scene of the stabbing but was spotted a short distance away by PC Steven Normandale.

While waiting for back-up to arrive, PC Normandale bravely detained Lomax despite the suspect still being in possession of the hunting knife.

Extensive enquiries confirmed that Lomax was involved in dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Scarborough, regularly travelling to the seaside town from Liverpool. This activity is commonly known as “County Lines”.

Lomax was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon (the hunting knife and a lock knife), two counts of possessing class A drugs - crack cocaine and heroin – with intent to supply, and possession of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (15 October 2018) and was sentenced to 15 and a half years’ imprisonment.

DC James Temple, of the Scarborough and Ryedale Serious Crime Team, was the investigating officer.

He said: “I welcome the lengthy prison sentence handed to Harry Lomax for this extremely violent attack.

“It also sends a stark warning to other drug dealers who enter Scarborough who are prepared to come armed with weapons and use violence.”

DC Temple added: “The conviction was due to the hard work of all involved, but particularly the officers who attended the incident on the night and secured the evidence.

“In doing so, they played a key role in protecting the wider public from further harm.

“I especially praise PC Normandale who put himself in harm’s way to arrest the suspect who was armed and clearly intent on violence.”