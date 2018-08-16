Drug-related death rate is on the rise in Scarborough

The number of drug-related deaths in the Scarborough borough has risen to its highest rate this century.

A total of 39 people died because of substance abuse between 2015 and 2017, data from the Office of National Statistics revealed.

It means the number of deaths has more than doubled from 2010 to 2012, when 16 people died.

More data, from drugs charity Transform, shows that Scarborough now has 11.3 drug deaths per 100,000 people, the seventh worst figure in England and Wales.

Across the UK, 2017 saw the number of deaths reach its highest ever figure. Drugs charities have branded the situation a “national crisis” and a “preventable tragedy” and blamed it on the government’s approach to substance abuse.

Karen Tyrell, executive director and spokesperson for Addaction, said: “These statistics are devastating. It’s such a needless waste of life and a tragedy for so many families and loved ones.

"The truth is that most drug-related deaths are preventable. People who use opioids (like heroin) often have cumulative physical and mental health problems.

"Most of them have had very difficult, often traumatic lives and we’re letting them down if we don’t give them the best care that we can.”

Scarborough’s figures account for nearly 40 per cent of all drug-related deaths in the county between 2015 and 2017.