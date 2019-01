A man has been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant in Eastfield.

The raid occurred just after 10am yesterday morning (January 28) and a man in his 40's has been arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

He has been released while under investigation.

A quantity of suspected drugs including a bag and a tub of suspected cannabis bush, a bag of white powder and related drugs paraphernalia has been seized.