Drunken man sentenced for smashing mirror in Scarborough's Grand Hotel

A man who went on a wrecking spree in Scarborough and jumped on the bonnet of a Renault Clio told police: “I was just dancing on the car.”

Przemyslaw Matykowski, 33, was found asleep on a park bench, “heavily in drink”, when police caught up with him for the incident on North Marine Road.

Weeks later, while on bail, he caused havoc at the Grand Hotel, where he smashed a mirror and smeared blood on the glass.

Hotel managers called police and Matykowski was arrested again. He was charged with criminal damage to property at the seafront hotel on September 20.

He ultimately admitted the charge, as well as damaging the Clio on July 21, and appeared for sentence at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Martin Butterworth said members of the public called police out after seeing a man vandalising a black Clio parked in the street. The incident was captured on CCTV.

“This man (Matykowski) can be seen jumping around on the bonnet of the Renault Clio and kicks the wing mirror, causing it to fall off,” added Mr Butterworth.

Police went looking for Matykowski and found him asleep on a nearby bench. He was arrested but told officers: “I didn’t do anything. I was just dancing on the car.”

Matykowski initially denied the offence and was on bail when the incident at the hotel occurred four weeks later, when, drunk again, he punched a mirror in the toilets.

“There was a crack to the mirror and sinks, and a mirror was smeared with the blood forthcoming from the punch,” said Mr Butterworth.

Police were called out by hotel staff and found Matykowski with a hand injury that was oozing blood.

Matykowski, of North Marine Road, had previous convictions for burglary, theft, damaging property and being drunk and disorderly.

At the time of his latest offences he was on post-sentence supervision after receiving a 20-week jail sentence for criminal damage in December.

His lawyer Lee-Anne Robins-Hicks said the Clio was an old car that was not roadworthy and the victim hadn’t sought compensation.

She said Matykowski was drunk and “frustrated” at the time of the incidents, adding: “He says he gets angry when he drinks.”

Magistrates said they were “concerned” at Matykowski’s continued offending while on bail and post-sentence supervision, but “pleased” he was finally trying to get to grips with his alcohol dependency with the help of support agencies.

He was given a two-year community order with a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and 15-day rehabilitation course. He was also made to pay £170 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.