Drury leads by example in Scarborough win

Scarborough skipper Sam Drury led by example as his team won by 76 runs against Acomb, relegating their opponents from the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Visitors Scarborough produced a solid batting performance, Ben Elvidge making 78 and Jonathan Read 41 off just only 23 balls, after opener Darren Harland had paved the way for a total of 246-5 with 63.

Stuart Boyle responded with 53 and skipper Tom Neal struck a defiant 46, but neither could inspire the rest of the line-up seven of whom failed to reach double figures as Drury took 6-31.

York made it three wins in a row and dealt a blow to Flixton’s York League Premier Division promotion chances thanks to another solid team performance.

Richard Love, who only recently moved back to York from Acomb, top scored with 73 and Ben Robinson made 58 for the visitors before they were bowled out for 226, Jamie Nesfield (4-80) and Tom Norman (5-51) almost entirely responsible sharing nine wickets between them.

The home side struggled against Chris Burn (4-48) and Tom Fosdyke (3-23) with Will Hutchinson’s 77 the stand out innings as they fell 64 runs short.

Scarborough 2nds suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Woodhouse Grange 2nds in Division Two Ebor.

Opener Mark Cook (19), Tom Precious (22), Tom Pratt (25) and Sam Ullyott (18no) helped Scarborough to 137-8.

Then only Precious claimed a wicket as Grange cruised to the win.