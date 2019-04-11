Dumped elderly Staffie found collapsed and dying on a roadside in Scarborough

An RSPCA investigation has been launched after an elderly Staffordshire bull terrier was

dumped on a roadside and left to die in Scarborough on Saturday.

The tan-coloured female Staffie was found collapsed on Dunslow Road, in Eastfield, around mid-morning by a member of the public who rushed her to a nearby kennels for help.

She had a lot of fur loss with large patches of bald scabby and sore skin as well as a bloated tummy.

The dog - who was believed to be around 10 years old - also started fitting.

Vets found she was so severely ill that the kindest option was to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

RSPCA inspector Claire Little, who is investigating, said: “It is awful to think this poor dog was suffering so much at the end of her life.

“It is never okay to treat an animal this way - but you would like to think that dogs that are nearing the end of their life would be treated with kindness and respect.

“This poor dog was shown none of that.

“Thanks to the kind member of the public who found her and tried to help her vets were able to stop her suffering.

“She was in such a bad way that we would really like to trace her owners and find out exactly what happened here.”

Anyone with information about what happened to this poor Staffie is urged to contact the RSPCA Inspector Appeal Line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Inspector Claire Little.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, click here to visit the website.